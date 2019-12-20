MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.14 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CPDAX, Gate.io and DEx.top. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $29,729.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.77 or 0.06826680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DEx.top, Cashierest, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Kryptono, Coinrail and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.