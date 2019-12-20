MediShares Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $296,924.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

