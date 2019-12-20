Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEET. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Meet Group alerts:

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Meet Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 177,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Meet Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meet Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEET stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Meet Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.