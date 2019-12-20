MEET.ONE 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $432,682.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $432,682.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.01216884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.