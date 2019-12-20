Megacoin (MEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $63,573.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008383 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,355,612 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

