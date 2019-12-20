Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melinta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Melinta Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Melinta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 218,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. Melinta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($15.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($13.12). The firm had revenue of $15.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.29% and a negative net margin of 393.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Melinta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melinta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.