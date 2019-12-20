Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Getting Very Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mellanox Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the semiconductor producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

MLNX opened at $116.95 on Friday. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MLNX. ValuEngine lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

