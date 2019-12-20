Melon Achieves Market Cap of $3.07 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Melon token can now be bought for $2.46 or 0.00034152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX and Kraken. During the last week, Melon has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $13,005.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Melon

Melon’s genesis date was February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, IDEX, Bitsane, Kraken and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

