MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $388,655.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.31 million and $388,655.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,899,670 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

