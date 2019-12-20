Merculet Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,793.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded 40.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and Hotbit. Merculet has a market capitalization of $382,301.00 and approximately $59,793.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00187694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01231646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120914 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,609,694,823 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinMex, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

