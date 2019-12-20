Barclays Boosts Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target to $22.00

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTOR. Citigroup cut their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. 21,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,676. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 37,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $924,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meritor by 2,068.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 1,101,070 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471,038 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Meritor by 601.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 315,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.