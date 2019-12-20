Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at Dawson James

Equities research analysts at Dawson James began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $740.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.