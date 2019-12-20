Metal Achieves Market Cap of $14.40 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003597 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Metal has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.80 or 0.01232537 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00120619 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,583,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OKEx, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Livecoin, Tidex, Upbit, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

