Metal (MTL) Market Cap Hits $14.20 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $2.70 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01226296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026653 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00119244 BTC.

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Kyber Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

