MetaMorph (METM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,136.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $103,121.00 and $29,136.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

