Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $26.01 million and $14.91 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00004683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, QBTC and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.01784352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00056577 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,225,059 coins and its circulating supply is 77,224,933 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bitfinex, CoinBene, HitBTC, RightBTC, QBTC, Coinsuper and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

