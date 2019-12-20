MIB Coin Trading Up 55.1% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $238,407.00 and $7,697.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 346,982,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,680,803 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

