Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of MU stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

