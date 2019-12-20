Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Micron Technology stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,252 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $200,779.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,961,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

