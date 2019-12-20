Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MU. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,527 shares of company stock worth $1,536,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,961,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.