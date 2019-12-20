Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,965 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 198.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 109.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODT shares. ValuEngine lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $929.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

