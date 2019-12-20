Millennium Management LLC Sells 132,704 Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,704 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Precision Drilling worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 353,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,062,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,096,492 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 516,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 997,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 652,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on Precision Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling Corp has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

