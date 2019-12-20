Mincoin (MNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Mincoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mincoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Mincoin has a market capitalization of $78,300.00 and $1.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00556958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008602 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin (MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 6,089,141 coins. Mincoin’s official website is www.mincoin.us. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The Reddit community for Mincoin is /r/MinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mincoin Coin Trading

Mincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

