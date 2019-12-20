Minereum Price Reaches $0.0126 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $96,765.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.01234928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00120661 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,674,917 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.