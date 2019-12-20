Miners’ Reward Token Market Cap Hits $156,603.00 (MRT)

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar. Miners’ Reward Token has a market capitalization of $156,603.00 and $142.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.01222666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119886 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

