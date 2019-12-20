MintCoin Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 93% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035012 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

