Mizuho Initiates Coverage on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. Equities research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

