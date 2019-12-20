Model N (NYSE:MODN) PT Raised to $40.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. 555,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.93 and a beta of 0.51. Model N has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CFO David Barter sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $39,507.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,724.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 16,703 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $522,135.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,064,820.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Model N by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $8,710,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Model N by 52.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth $3,909,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.