Monero Classic Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00653427 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,627,400 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

