Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $817.66 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $47.09 or 0.00653427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Coindeal and Huobi. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $817.66 million and $102.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,363,577 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Poloniex, Liquid, Tux Exchange, Gate.io, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, Exrates, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Ovis, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Huobi, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, BitBay, Bittrex, Bitlish, Binance, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, TradeOgre, Crex24, Braziliex, Cryptomate, Graviex, CoinEx, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, Bisq, Coinut, Livecoin, Coindeal, Coinroom, B2BX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Bithumb and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.