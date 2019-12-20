MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $935,437.00 and approximately $3,531.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 177,531,317 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

