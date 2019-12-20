Moneynet (MNC) Reaches Market Cap of $99,622.00

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 62.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Moneynet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinZest, Allbit and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, Moneynet has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $99,622.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00558626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008322 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Moneynet Profile

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,866,159,462 tokens. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moneynet is moneynet.io. The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moneynet Token Trading

Moneynet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Allbit and CoinZest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

