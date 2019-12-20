Monolith Trading Down 11.2% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $3,899.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.44 or 0.06418424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029931 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

