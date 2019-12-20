Monolith Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Monolith token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $2,017.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.06777732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.