Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.08 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $30,185.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,358,714 tokens. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

