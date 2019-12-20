M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.75.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other M&T Bank news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $693,476.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 135,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in M&T Bank by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 762,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,676,000 after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $168.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

