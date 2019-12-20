MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Cryptology, IDEX and UEX. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $120,579.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

