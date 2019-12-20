Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,755.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,711,856,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.