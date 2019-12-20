NAGA (NGC) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $1,438.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.14 or 0.06704066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

