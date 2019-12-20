Nano (NANO) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00009640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, RightBTC, Bitinka and Mercatox. Nano has a total market capitalization of $92.49 million and $1.69 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,202.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.72 or 0.01787690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.02621342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00558364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00648145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056712 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, Koinex, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, RightBTC, OKEx, Nanex, Bitinka, CoinEx, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Binance and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.