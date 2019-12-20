NaPoleonX (NPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,860.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002248 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2,860.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

