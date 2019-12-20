National Bank Financial Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.75 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.31.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

ERO stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$22.23. 94,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.34. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$9.45 and a 1 year high of C$25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$80.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$50,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.