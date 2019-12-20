National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altagas Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altagas in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

ALA opened at C$19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$11.87 and a 12 month high of C$20.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.47.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$998.54 million.

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.12, for a total value of C$764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,251.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

