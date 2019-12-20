NavCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $470,926.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005445 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011629 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,940,907 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, cfinex, Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

