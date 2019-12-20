Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $325.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.25.

Trade Desk stock opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 136.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.79. Trade Desk has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total transaction of $485,012.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,452 shares of company stock valued at $51,274,408. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 314.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

