Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Given “Hold” Rating at HC Wainwright

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

NTGN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NTGN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 22,322 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $27,679.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 79,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 112.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.