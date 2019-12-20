Netrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93.00 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a market cap of $71,098.00 and approximately $93.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Netrum has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004774 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00016486 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

