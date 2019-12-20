Neural Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $90,357.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $90,357.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00187547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.01218488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119220 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

