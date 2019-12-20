New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $66.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 430,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.67. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

