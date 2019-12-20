NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.07 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$53.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.38. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52-week low of C$40.01 and a 52-week high of C$54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

